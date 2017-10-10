DPS rerouting traffic for accident investigation, FM 2641 & North Quaker

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified the driver killed in a two-car fatal crash that happened on October 9, around 8 p.m.

The crash was at FM 2641 and North Quaker.

According to Troopers, a Ford wrecker was traveling westbound on FM 2641 and a Ford pickup was traveling southbound on North Quaker. The Ford pickup ran a stop sign and the wrecker crashed into the driver side of the pickup.

The driver of wrecker Justin Leroy Jones, 25 of Lubbock and his passenger, James Earl Smith, 49, also of Lubbock were not injured.

The driver of the Ford pickup Daniel Spencer Johnson, 36, of Lubbock was pronounced deceased at the scene.

DPS will be continuing their investigation into this crash on Thursday morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. The public should find alternate routes on Thursday morning for several hours starting at 8:30a.m. TXDOT will be assisting rerouting traffic from Quaker onto Frankford and Milwaukee. Traffic should expect delays if in this area.

