Troopers identify driver killed in crash near Shallowater

Scene of fatal crash at FM 2641 and North Quaker (Source: KCBD)

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety have identified the driver killed in a two-car fatal crash that happened on October 9, around 8 p.m.

The crash was at FM 2641 and North Quaker.

According to Troopers, a Ford wrecker was traveling westbound on FM 2641 and a Ford pickup was traveling southbound on North Quaker. The Ford pickup ran a stop sign and the wrecker crashed into the driver side of the pickup.

The driver of wrecker Justin Leroy Jones, 25 of Lubbock and his passenger, James Earl Smith, 49, also of Lubbock were not injured.

The driver of the Ford pickup Daniel Spencer Johnson, 36, of Lubbock was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

