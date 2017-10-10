Texas Tech holding memorial service for fallen officer, Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Texas Tech will be holding a memorial service Tuesday night in honor of fallen TTU police officer Floyd East, Jr.

The service will be held at 6 p.m. in Memorial Circle.

Students are filling up a wall in the Sub with notes of support for the Texas Tech Police Department.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says Officer East is the 37th law enforcement officer to be shot and killed in 2017 and the eleventh officer fatality from the state of Texas.

Condolences and messages of support are coming in from all over Texas following the tragic shooting of this Texas Tech police officer on Monday night.

Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement on the shooting that occurred at Texas Tech University this evening:

"First and foremost, our hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed at Texas Tech University. I have spoken to Chancellor Robert Duncan to offer my condolences, and I have mobilized the Texas Department of Public Safety to offer any assistance to the Lubbock Police Department. As the Texas Tech campus deals with this heartbreaking tragedy, Cecilia and I pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community."

"The family of the deceased officer will be in the prayers of the entire Texas Tech community. in the coming days, we will be offering full support to that family. I want to express my appreciation to the Texas Tech Police Department, the Lubbock Police, the Sheriff's Office and other local state and federal agencies that have assisted in this tragic event," said Lawrence Schovanec, TTU President.

Statement from Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert Duncan:

"Words can’t express how saddened I am by the tragic loss of one of our Texas Tech University police officers tonight. Terri and I offer our thoughts and prayers to the officer’s family and the Texas Tech University Police Department. I would like to thank Governor Greg Abbott, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and all of the law enforcement professionals from across the area who supported our campus during this time of need. Our Texas Tech family is strong and will support each other as we grieve."

Congressman Jodey Arrington released the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the police officer who was killed and the entire Texas Tech family. I applaud the quick and effective response from local and state law enforcement officers who prevented further tragedy."

Attorney General Ken Paxton today released the following statement:

"Texans are shocked and saddened by the senseless murder of a courageous Texas Tech University police officer. Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with this officer's family and the Texas Tech community today and in the days ahead. I will be in Lubbock today meeting with law enforcement officials and Texas Tech administrators to offer the entire support of this agency to the university and their police department. Please join Angela and me as we pray for all those impacted by this tragedy."

Please pray for the family of the Texas Tech fallen officer. In all my years at TTU this is one of the saddest days. So senseless. — Kent R. Hance (@KentRHance) October 10, 2017

Keep your thoughts and prayers with the family and friends of the officer shot and killed on the @TexasTech campus tonight. pic.twitter.com/9jVpuavLBe — John Frullo (@FrulloForTexas) October 10, 2017

Thanks to our first responders for swiftly apprehending the suspected shooter. @LubbockPolice Tech Police @SheriffRowe @TxDPS — John Frullo (@FrulloForTexas) October 10, 2017

Heart breaking. Our prayers are for this officer's loved ones. https://t.co/57Ah0tRp5N — Sen. Charles Perry (@electcharles) October 10, 2017

Heartbroken for the family of the fallen officer. Proud of our law enforcement for arresting the suspect so quickly. — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) October 10, 2017

