Consider This: A moment of silence for Officer Floyd East

The face of last night's murder of a Texas Tech police officer is not a mug shot or a perp walk. The face of last night's tragedy is this one, Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East.
Officer East was a husband and father of two daughters.
We offer our prayers, and our condolences to his fellow officers, friends and family.
This is the worst fear of every family who has a loved one who serves as a peace officer: that he or she may not come home.
We continue to back the blue.
And tonight, we honor Officer Floyd East with a moment of silence.
DONATE ONLINE: Floyd East, Jr. Memorial Fund
