Consider This: A moment of silence for Officer Floyd East, Jr.

The face of last night's murder of a Texas Tech police officer is not a mug shot or a perp walk. The face of last night's tragedy is this one, Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East.

Officer East was a husband and father of two daughters.

We offer our prayers, and our condolences to his fellow officers, friends and family.

This is the worst fear of every family who has a loved one who serves as a peace officer: that he or she may not come home.

We continue to back the blue.

And tonight, we honor Officer Floyd East with a moment of silence.

DONATE ONLINE: Floyd East, Jr. Memorial Fund

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This

5600 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.