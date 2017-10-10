KCBD INVESTIGATES: Who is Hollis 'Reid' Daniels?

The only senator who publicly hinted at similar concerns was Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said both Trump and Corker should "cool it."
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.
One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Lynn County on Saturday night.
Texas Tech will be holding a memorial service Tuesday night in honor of fallen TTU police officer Floyd East, Jr. The service will be held at 6 p.m. in Memorial Circle.
