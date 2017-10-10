KCBD INVESTIGATES: Who is Hollis 'Reid' Daniels?

The KCBD Investigates Team is learning more about the shooter accused of killing a Texas Tech police officer on Monday night.

Hollis Daniels III, who goes by Reid, is from Seguin, which is about 40 miles northeast of San Antonio.

In August of 1998, the Daniels family announced the birth of Hollis Alvin James Reid Daniels III, son of councilman "Danny" Daniels and Janis Turk Daniels.

Childhood photos posted to Daniels' social media accounts provide a timeline of his life up to the moment he allegedly fired the deadly shot.

According to the City of Seguin, Daniel's father served on the city council from 1998 to 2002 and then again from May of 2006 to 2008.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the fallen police officer and the suspect's family," said Morgan Ash, City of Seguin Public Information Officer.

The family's home is not far from the family business, running the historic Palace Theatre.

Daniels' mother is a travel writer who took her son on some of her international adventures.

According to Seguin ISD, Daniels graduated from Seguin High School in June of 2016.

Daniels posted photos accounts of his time at Texas Tech University to his Instagram and Facebook pages. According to his Facebook page, he is studying radio, television and mass media.

The KCBD Investigates Team called the Seguin Police Department, who confirmed officers did arrest Daniels on Aug. 6 of 2017.

The department said an officer pulled Daniels over for speeding and realized he had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to appear in court for a previous traffic violation.

The Seguin Police Department said that is the only interaction officers have had with Daniels. However, this was not his first arrest.

According to Lubbock County court documents, the Texas Tech University Police Department arrested Daniels in September of 2016 for possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

We spoke with Daniels' astronomy lab partner, Zach Dish, who said he did not notice any red flags.

"He never said anything that made me think it was off, that anything was off about him. He casually mentioned drugs a couple of times, but never anything crazy," Dish said.

Daniels is in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with capital murder of a police officer. His bond is set at $5 million.

