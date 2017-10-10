Students unite in sorrow over campus shooting

There was a feeling of sorrow and unity on the Texas Tech campus Tuesday.

One by one students, stopped by the Will Rogers statue to pay their respects to fallen Texas Tech police officer, Floyd East Jr.

Classes resumed like normal, following the deadly shooting, but the sadness was felt everywhere on campus.

"It's definitely a sorrowful feeling because he was just doing his job and he got shot for it," said Austin Davis, a junior at Texas Tech.

But sorrow wasn't the only feeling on campus. The tragedy also gave way to a sense of strength and unity, the tight-knit Texas Tech community coming together to show their support for the officer and the university.

"Tragedy happens but you just gotta keep moving forward and be that strong courageous person," said Katie Hawk, a student at Texas Tech.

Amidst the tragedy, the Red Raider spirit lives on.

One student left bag of sympathy cards in the middle of memorial circle asking students to write something to Officer East's family.

In the Student Union Building a blue wall, to back the blue. Hundreds and hundreds of hand-signed cards for the Texas Tech Police Department.

"Our police, they literally give their lives to keep us safe," said student, Libby Kissling.

The heroism of Officer East was remembered by every student on campus Tuesday.

"We will never forget what your husband, father to your children, we will never forget what he did for our campus and university, so I just want to say thank you for lending him to us."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.