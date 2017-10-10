Morton Indians forfeiting district football schedule

The Morton Indians 11-man football season is done. Head Coach Shean Abston told KCBD NewsChannel 11 Sports Tuesday night that they will forfeit their District 3-2ADII schedule due to low numbers.

The Indians were supported to open District at SpringLake-Earth Friday, but that game, as well as contests with Sudan, Farwell, Bovina and Smyer, will be forfeited.

Morton was 0-5 through non-district. However, there’s still hope to play under the Friday Night Lights.

Coach Abston says they are awaiting word from the UIL tomorrow to see if they can close out the season playing an outlaw six-man football schedule.

We wish Coach Abston and the Morton Indians the best.

