Morton to close season playing 6-man football - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Morton to close season playing 6-man football

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
MORTON, TX (KCBD) -

The UIL informed the Morton Indians Wednesday that they can play an outlaw Six-man football schedule to close out the season.

The move comes a day after Morton announced they will forfeit the rest of their District schedule due to low numbers.

Morton has put information on the six-man coaches message boards in hopes of finding games. I talked to a few six-man coaches who were looking for games and passed on Morton’s information to them. 

