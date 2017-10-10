Morton to close season playing 6-man football

The UIL informed the Morton Indians Wednesday that they can play an outlaw Six-man football schedule to close out the season.

The move comes a day after Morton announced they will forfeit the rest of their District schedule due to low numbers.

Morton has put information on the six-man coaches message boards in hopes of finding games. I talked to a few six-man coaches who were looking for games and passed on Morton’s information to them.

