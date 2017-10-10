Warming trend on the way after another cold night

Another chilly morning for the South Plains, but it will be a warmer afternoon compared to Tuesday's highs in the 60s.

A return of south winds and sunny skies will lead to highs in the 70-75 degree range for the area on Wednesday.

Tuesday night, not as cold, as south winds bring moisture back to the area leading to some clouds but warmer temperatures. The afternoon highs should hit the 80s on Thursday through Saturday.

As for rain chances, they will return to the South Plains late Saturday through early Sunday along with another surge of colder air. By Sunday afternoon the highs will fall back to the 60s behind the next cold front.

Until then, it's warmer temps and mostly sunny skies.

