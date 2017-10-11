Plainview ISD investigating threat on social media, normal sched - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Plainview ISD investigating threat on social media, normal schedule today with 'enhanced security'

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Plainview ISD Facebook) (Source: Plainview ISD Facebook)
PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) -

Plainview ISD is working with the police department to address a threat made social media.

According to the school's Facebook page, the threat was made toward Plainview High School. They say no other schools were directly affected.

The district says school will continue on the regular schedule as normal today but there will be enhanced security. They are working to take appropriate action on the threat. 

We will continue to update this story as we get more information. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Hotel questions revised timeline of Las Vegas massacre

    Hotel questions revised timeline of Las Vegas massacre

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-10-11 07:44:51 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:57 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:57:19 GMT

    The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.

    The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.

  • California wildfires reduces years-long dreams to embers

    California wildfires reduces years-long dreams to embers

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:05 AM EDT2017-10-11 07:05:05 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:56 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:56:41 GMT

    The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.

    The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.

  • US misses World Cup for 1st time since 1986 with loss

    US misses World Cup for 1st time since 1986 with loss

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-10-11 02:14:41 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:38:41 GMT

    The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.

    The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.

    •   
Powered by Frankly