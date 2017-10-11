Plainview ISD investigating threat on social media, normal schedule today with 'enhanced security'

The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.
The United States has been eliminated from World Cup contention, a shocking loss at Trinidad ending the Americans' streak of seven straight appearances at soccer's showcase.
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.
Plainview ISD is working with the police department to address a threat made social media. According to the school's Facebook page, the threat was made toward Plainview High School. They say no other schools were directly affected. Plainview Independent School District The district says school will continue on the regular schedule as normal today but there will be enhanced security. They are working to take appropriate action on the threat. We will continue to update this ...
