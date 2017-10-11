Plainview ISD investigating threat on social media, normal schedule today with 'enhanced security'

Plainview ISD is working with the police department to address a threat made social media.

According to the school's Facebook page, the threat was made toward Plainview High School. They say no other schools were directly affected.

The district says school will continue on the regular schedule as normal today but there will be enhanced security. They are working to take appropriate action on the threat.

We will continue to update this story as we get more information.

