Paying it Forward to Alderson Elementary

This week, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union pay it forward to a classroom at Alderson Elementary.

We provided necessary learning materials for one of the school's literacy classes, like white boards, Wikki Stix, writing utensils, and more.

Teachers at the school tell us this is a much-needed donation that will help students learn and perform better.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.