Hoary Bats with rabies found in Lubbock, Lubbock Animal Services seeking information

Officials with the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center say there are two Hoary Bats in Lubbock that have tested positive for rabies.

At least one of the bats was dropped off after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 5 by someone driving a white Chevrolet extended cab pickup. The pickup had a tool box in the back. Gail Barnes, the Director of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says it is imperative they find the person who dropped off the bat.

Officials say every animal needs an admission slip filled out with information on where and when the animal was found. The forms are in the drop off building for everyone's convenience.

The bat died on Friday night and was submitted for rabies testing.

Lubbock is home to 12 species of bats, including the Hoary Bat. The Hoary Bat is the largest bat in the United States and lives in trees and shrubs, so it's called a foliage bat.

Last month, there were six confirmed cases of rabies in the Amarillo area, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There were three bats, a cat, a dog and a skunk.

The rabid bats in Canyon and Amarillo did not cause any exposures. However, three people were treated due to the canine case in Wheeler Co.

Bats are in Lubbock year-round, but some are migrating right now.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lubbock Animal Services at (806) 775-2712.

