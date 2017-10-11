Hoary Bats with rabies found in Lubbock, Lubbock Animal Services seeking information

The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.
In historic change, Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs.
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.
