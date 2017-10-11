Barber shop helps send veterans to South Plains Honor Flight

Between the cuts and the chatter, this barber shop is bustling. Not just with the buzzing of blades, but with years of history lining the walls and the chairs.

"This barbershop, it's the center of the cultural and intellectual center of the universe," said Maurice Stanley, the owner of Jerry's Barber Shop in Lubbock.

AC Oliver is a veteran, "I served in the Korean War." He's also a regular at Jerry's Barber Shop, and this particular cut is special.

He's prepping for a weekend in Washington, D.C. for the South Plains Honor Flight.

"My son is going with me, he's seen the Korean War monument. He said he thought to himself, boy I wish dad could see this," said Oliver.

He'll be making the trip with more than a hundred other veterans, and his favorite barber."

Many of Stanley's clients are veterans. In 2014, he set up a bucket for honor flight donations, and in just three years they've raised nearly $30,000.

"It's a major effort to make this trip happen," said Stanley.

It's hard, but worthy work.

"I can honestly say I have never come to work and dreaded coming to work any day. It's nothing you're going to get rich with, but you get a lot of satisfaction with the people that walk through that front door," said Stanley.

Each cut helps provide veterans like AC, who's never seen the product of his own war, with the experience of a lifetime.

"Pictures I've seen of it, it looks so alive, it looks like those men are almost alive. Very emotional thing to me, I cry at supermarket openings, so," said Oliver.

