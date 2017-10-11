Important questions remain unanswered as Texas Tech shooting investigation continues

Some important questions remain unanswered as police continue their investigation into the fatal shooting of Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Hopefully some of these questions will be answered at a Lubbock Police Department news conference, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. KCBD will attend that news conference and will stream it live on our website and on our free mobile app. The department said it will not make any further comments about the investigation until that news conference.

But here's an advance look at the questions KCBD plans to ask on Thursday.

We know Texas Tech University Police Department officers arrested 19-year-old Hollis "Reid" Daniels III during a welfare check at his dorm on Monday.

"The Texas Tech Police Department received information about a student acting erratically and who was reported to be in possession of weapon," said Texas Tech Chief of Police Kyle K. Bonath.

According to the police report, officer East responded to that call and arrested Daniels for possession of a controlled substance.

We want to know if Officer East patted Daniels down in the dorm. If he did, then did he fail to find a weapon, or at what point did Daniels allegedly get a hold of a gun?

KCBD has learned the gun allegedly used to kill Officer East was reported as stolen.

Now, in addition to the capital murder charge, Daniels is also facing a federal charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the police report, "Daniels was arrested by Texas Tech Police Department Officer Floyd East for possession of a controlled substance. Officer East transported Hollis Daniels to the Texas Tech Police Department where Officer East was completing booking paperwork for Hollis Daniels arrest."

According to the police report, Daniels was not in handcuffs in the briefing room while Officer East completed the booking paperwork for his arrest.

Is it the department's policy to take the handcuffs off of a suspect during a briefing?

We also have questions about the university's alert system.

The shooting reportedly happened at 7:45 p.m. on Monday. Students received an alert about a shooter at large and the campus being on lockdown at 8:23 p.m.

Why did it take 38 minutes for students to receive an alert?

In Tuesday's news conference, Chief Bonath said after the fatal shooting, "the Texas Tech University counseling center advised the Texas Tech Police Department the student's family had called to express concerns that the student might be in possession of a weapon and making comments about suicide."

When did the counseling center receive that phone call from Daniels family and when did the counseling center inform the police department?

Daniels lived in Talkington Hall, which is one of the campus carry dorms.

The minimum age for a permit is 21, but Daniels is only 19.

What policies do dorms like Talkington use to make sure there are not any illegal firearms on campus, while still maintaining a student's right to privacy?

If you have any questions you'd like us to ask about this investigation, please ask them in the comment section below.

