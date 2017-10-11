Blue bond: Local law enforcement honors fallen officer Floyd East, Jr.

Support for Officer Floyd East, Jr. and the Texas Tech Police Department stretches far and wide, with special efforts coming from local law enforcement.

The dangers the men and women in law enforcement face every time they strap up their boots and go to work is something deputies at the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office know all too well.

And, when they received word about Officer East, they didn't hesitate to step in and do whatever they could.

"When instances like this happen, whether it's here locally or across the nation, we feel the same sorrow as they do," said Lubbock County Sheriff, Kelly Rowe.

When an officer dies in the line of duty, another officer stands with the body at all times until the funeral for the fallen officer is over.

On the night of the shooting that killed Officer East, Sheriff Rowe stood with his body throughout the night.

"Any time we have something that happens, that's one of the primary responsibilities of our agency's honor guard, or any other law enforcement agency that has an honor guard," Rowe said. "We want to stand with our brother or sister up until it's time to take care of the funeral."

The law enforcement profession comes with a special bond that is hard to put into words.

"Law enforcement and working in law enforcement is a true calling. It's not something that's easily explained to those who don't work in this field or work in this profession," Rowe said.

The honor guard also offers support to the family.

"The primary mission of an honor guard is to be there to help serve the family during these terrible times," Rowe said.

When it's hard to even find the words in situations like this, the honor guard members are the strong rock of support everyone needs.

"I have commanded the honor guard; it's one of the hardest things to tell that crew, we're on the clock now, I need you guys tough and firm and when we get through it all then it'll be our time to mourn, but for now we've got a job to do," Rowe said.

