Accused Texas Tech shooter now facing federal weapons charges

The student accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer is now facing federal weapons charges.

A federal court in Lubbock issued an indictment on Wednesday charging Hollis Alvin Daniels, III with possession of a stolen firearm.

The indictment says Daniels "did knowingly possess, conceal, store and dispose of a stolen firearm, a Springfield Model XD45 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, that had been shipped in interstate and foreign commerce before the firearm was stolen."

