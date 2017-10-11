Texas Tech establishes memorial fund for family of Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Texas Tech has established a memorial fund for the family of fallen officer Floyd East,. Jr.

DONATE ONLINE: Floyd East, Jr. Memorial Fund

Please contact the following agency to send condolences:

Chief of Police Kyle Bonath

Texas Tech University Police Department

413 Flint Avenue

Lubbock, TX 79415

Phone: (806) 742-3931

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec made the announcement on Wednesday:

Dear Texas Tech and Lubbock communities,

Texas Tech University has established a memorial fund to support the family of Officer Floyd East Jr., whose life was taken suddenly Monday, while serving the university as a member of the campus police department. Officer East is survived by his wife, Carmen, and two daughters, Ana and Monica.

This week has been difficult, but I am heartened at the display of compassion and outpouring of support shown by the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities and people across the country toward Officer East's family and the Texas Tech Police Department. I can't begin to convey enough my deep appreciation to all law enforcement agencies involved in the timely apprehension of the suspect.

Texas Tech is a special place, and we have displayed the unwavering West Texas spirit that drives our caring for one another. Thank you for your consideration of support for the East family.