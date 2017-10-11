KCBD looks into delayed Tech alert following fatal shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

KCBD has new information on the time line of the fatal officer-involved shooting and the Texas Tech alert sent to more than 50,000 people.

The shooting reportedly happened at 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

Those signed up for the Texas Tech alert, received the notification between 8:21 p.m. and 8:23 p.m.

Allison Matherly with the Texas Tech University Office of Communications and Marketing said all faculty, staff and students are automatically enrolled for the alerts through their Texas Tech e-mail addresses.

Those who are signed up, can add up to four additional contacts.

Matherly said they just need to log onto emergency.ttu.edu using their e-raider

The alert was sent to about 50,000 people enrolled and an additional 10,000 people at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

So, why did it take more than 30 minutes to receive an alert of a shooter on the loose and the campus on lock down?

Chris Cook with the Office of Communications and Marketing said when there is an imminent threat to campus, the Texas Tech Police Department sends out the initial alert.

Since the crime happened at the department, it took a little bit longer than usual for the alert to be sent.

Cook said his office was notified of the shooting at 8:13 p.m. and by 8:21 the alert was sent out.

Cook said in the minutes right after the shooting, people were still working to find out of Hollis "Reid" Daniels was still in the building or not.

Cook said typically, it would not take roughly 30 minutes for an alert to be sent, this was just a "unique circumstance."

