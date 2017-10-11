Health Fair with Texas Tech Physicians, Saturday morning at TTUHSC

Texas Tech Physicians are hosting a health fair Saturday morning with presentations that include a wide range of topics including pet therapy, fitness training, eye trouble, aging issues and much more.

You can also get your blood pressure checked, along with BMI and glucose screenings and it's all FREE.

Just go to the Texas Tech Health Sciences center at 3601 4th street and look for the Academic Classroom Building.

Learn how to adopt a healthier lifestyle from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday morning.

Here’s the schedule:

9:30 a.m., Pet Therapy with Matt Driskell, Texas Tech Physicians – Surgery

9:30 a.m., Resistance Training Benefit with Mimi Zumwalt, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Orthopaedic Surgery

9:30 a.m., Recognizing and Understanding MS, Dr. Mirla Avila, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Neurology

10 a.m., Geriatric Health with John Culberson, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Family Medicine

10:30 a.m., Most Common Eye Disorders with Matthew Mahek, O.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Ophthalmology

10:30 a.m., Sleep Hygiene with Marina Chavez, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Psychiatry

11 a.m., Vaccines and Diseases: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly with Tammy Camp, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Pediatrics

11 a.m., Suicide risks and prevention

