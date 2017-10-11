Health Fair with Texas Tech Physicians, Saturday morning at TTUHSC

How to keep from developing skin cancer should be something all doctors discuss with the parents of their young, fair-skinned patients, suggests the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.
In young people with type 1 diabetes, insulin pump therapy may offer better blood sugar control and fewer complications than daily injections of the vital hormone, new German research suggests.
Childhood obesity has increased more than 10-fold worldwide since 1975, a new study reports.
Frequent sauna bathers might be boosting their heart health as they sweat, new research suggests.
Frequent college binge drinking markedly lowers the chances of landing a full-time job upon graduation, a new study suggests.
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.
As marriage ebbs and flows, so might the health of your heart, at least for men.
