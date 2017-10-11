Source: Accused Texas Tech shooter pulled over hours before deadly shooting, questioned about stolen gun

We were told that the events that led to the fatal shooting of a Texas Tech police officer began with a welfare check at Talkington Hall, but now sources tell KCBD that the story began much earlier, with a terroristic threat and the report of a stolen firearm, early Monday morning.

Sources tell us that Lubbock police spoke with accused shooter Hollis "Reid" Daniels during a traffic stop early Monday morning, after receiving a report of a terroristic threat and a stolen weapon.

LPD officers searched his person and asked to search the car, but Daniels refused consent. Police determined that they did not have probable cause to search the car.

Later that day, Texas Tech police received a call about a person with a weapon behaving erratically. This call prompted the welfare check that led to Daniels' arrest and the death of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Sources say Texas Tech Police Department officers who went into Daniels’ dorm room found drugs, marijuana and Xanax, and drug paraphernalia.

Daniels is now facing federal gun charges. A federal grand jury charged him with possession of a stolen firearm on Wednesday.

Lubbock Police Chief Greg Stevens will be providing updates about this case during a news conference, 9:30 a.m. Thursday. KCBD will be streaming this live online at KCBD.com and in our mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.