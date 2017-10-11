WATCH LIVE: Police to hold 9:30 a.m. news conference on Texas Tech officer shooting

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department are expected to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. to release new information about the deadly shooting of a Texas Tech police officer on campus.

We were told the events that led to the fatal shooting of a Texas Tech police officer began with a welfare check at Talkington Hall, but on Wednesday evening sources told KCBD the story began much earlier, with a terroristic threat and the report of a stolen firearm, early Monday morning.

Sources tell us Lubbock police spoke with accused shooter Hollis "Reid" Daniels during a traffic stop early Monday morning, after receiving a report of a terroristic threat and a stolen weapon.

LPD officers searched his person and asked to search the car, but Daniels refused consent. Police determined they did not have probable cause to search the car.

Later that day, Texas Tech police received a call about a person with a weapon behaving erratically. This call prompted the welfare check that led to Daniels' arrest and the death of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Sources say Texas Tech Police Department officers who went into Daniels’ dorm room found drugs, marijuana and Xanax, and drug paraphernalia.

Daniels is now facing federal gun charges. A federal grand jury charged him with possession of a stolen firearm on Wednesday.

