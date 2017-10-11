Spring returns to West Texas, for a few days

Our warming trend continues in West Texas as highs will max at 80 to 85 degrees across all of the South Plains.

That means that the daytime highs will be above normal, unlike the last three days in the region.

Looking ahead, temperatures during the day and night will warm, allowing some spring-like weather to return through Saturday.

While the last few days have been mostly sunny, clouds will be on the increase on Thursday and Friday, along with a chance of some rain. Thundershowers could return to the western areas Friday afternoon. Rain could develop ahead of a cold front late Saturday and continue into early Sunday.

That rain will be associated with a fast moving front that will knock temperatures back to the 60s on Sunday and Monday. It will also bring temps in the 30s by Monday morning for portions of the South Plains.

