Spring returns to West Texas, for a few days

The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.
In historic change, Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs.
In historic change, Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs.
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.
Our warming trend continues in West Texas as highs will max at 80 to 85 degrees across all of the South Plains.
Our warming trend continues in West Texas as highs will max at 80 to 85 degrees across all of the South Plains.