President Lawrence Schovanec announces administrative review process

"Texas Tech University will initiate an external administrative review of policies and procedures within the Texas Tech University police department, following the death of Officer Floyd East Jr., a member of the university’s police force, earlier this week. In light of the tragic loss of life that we have experienced, it is appropriate that we conduct a post-event review process that will include a thorough review of our policies and practices to enhance the safety and security of our students, our police and the entire campus community.

"The members of the Texas Tech Police Department provide exemplary service to our university in a professional manner. This review in no way diminishes the great appreciation we have for the excellent job they do."

"Also, because the shooting death involves one of our officers, we have asked the Lubbock Police Department to serve as an independent law enforcement agency to perform the criminal investigation."