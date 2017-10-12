US Food truck overturns on Hwy. 84 just east of Slaton

A U.S. Foods truck overturned Thursday morning just east of Slaton around 6 a.m. The truck had to be turned upright by a Lubbock Wrecker crane.

Slaton Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and EMS all responded to the crash.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The crash appears to have happened in a construction zone.

