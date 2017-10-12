West End Farmers Market announces last market of 2017 season

Information provided by West end Farmers Market

The West End Farmers Market is hosting the last market of the 2017 growing season this Saturday, October 14, from 9:30 a.m. until noon. This is your last chance to get produce from the West Texas Growers & Producers Association who offer the highest quality Texas produce and artisan goods available in this region.

Canvas bags with offers from West End stores will be given away to celebrate. There will be multiple Grand Prize bags with $25 in Market Bucks you can use at any Farmers Market vendor.

West End Farmer’s Market invites all to come shop from more than a dozen local growers with homegrown squash, cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, pecans, mushrooms, eggplants, green beans, melons, sprouts, eggs, and grass or grain-fed beef. There will also be homemade sausage, jams, honey, salsa, milk, cheese, popcorn, bread, cookies, cakes, and candies. Gluten-free and paleo options will be prepared and ready for purchase, as well.

West End, located at West Loop 289 at 34th Street, is Lubbock's first lifestyle center of its kind; complete with a large plaza and fountain, outdoor seating and a focus on landscaping.

