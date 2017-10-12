Lubbock community comes together to raise money for slain Texas Tech officer

In the wake of the tragic shooting of a Texas Tech police officer on campus, the Lubbock community has come together to show their support. One man in particular has shown just how much one person can do.

Kyle Jacobson works at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce as a government relations specialist. After hearing about Officer Floyd East Jr. being fatally shot, Jacobson decided to step up and help.

He says he doesn't know Officer East or his family, but after losing family of his own, knows the pain. He knows he can't take the pain away, he says he can maybe help make the financial strain a little less overbearing.

Jacobson also says he loves the place Officer East was serving to protect. He is a graduate and current Masters student at Texas Tech.

Having lived in Lubbock for the past six years, he says this isn't something he ever expected to happen here.

"It feels like something that is supposed to happen somewhere else. And you kind of get this feeling that Lubbock is kind of immune or protected from that kind of thing, just being kind of far from another big city, we've never felt in danger here. We've never had an incident like this since I moved here, so it just didn't feel real, and the next morning when they released his name and everything, I just felt compelled to start this campaign," said Jacobson.

Jacobson says he was hoping the GoFundMe page would reach $1,000 so he could match it and donate $2,000 to the family. But now, three days later, that number has tripled.

Jacobson and the rest of the Lubbock Community have raised more than $9,000 for Officer Floyd East Jr.'s family.

