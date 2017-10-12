First 60 qualified callers to get free home repairs to stay warm this winter

Every winter some Lubbock residents survive without heat. Their heating units need repairs that they just can’t afford, so they resort to using their cook stoves or barbeque grills to heat their homes. For the 17th year in a row, members of the South Plains Chapter of the Texas Air Conditioning Contractors Association (TACCA-SP) have joined together on an annual project called “Heat the Town” to assist those who need a safe way to stay warm.

On Saturday, October 28, 2017, heating and air conditioning contractors and other businesses will be donating time, money and materials to make free repairs for people in need. On this one day only, service technicians will head out to prepare approximately 60 homes for the winter ahead. This is the 17th year South Plains Chapter of the Texas Air Conditioning Contractors Association (TACCA-SP) members have come together to “Heat the Town”.

People in need should call the South Plains Association of Governments Area Agency on Aging (SPAG-AAA) at 806-762-8721 or 806-687-0940. They will only take the first 60 qualified callers.

To qualify, you must be a) the homeowner (no renters), b) live within the city limits of Lubbock, c) be low income, age 60 or older, and d) the home cannot be a mobile home. The homeowner will need to be home between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The contractors and technicians will not make a return trip.

SPAG-AAA is an organization that will visit with the homeowner to find out what their needs are and then they will be referred to the TACCA-South Plains contractors. One of the volunteer contractors will come and service their equipment on the morning of Saturday, October 28th.

Every year there are many deaths in our country related to faulty heating systems or to the lack of heating all together. Whether the cause is carbon monoxide leakage, gas leakage in a confined space, or simply the lack of funds to afford repairs, our communities are faced with the grim results year after year. The fact is that a majority of these heating related casualties could be prevented with a simple and thorough heating check in the fall. However, the elderly and/or disabled, low income homeowner, living on a fixed income must make a critical choice: food and medicine or a heat check service call.

