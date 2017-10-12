Evans and Smith named All-Big 12 Preseason

The Estacado Matadors (5-1) face Mountain View (2-3) for their final non-district game Thursday night at Lowrey Field at 7 p.m.
The Texas Tech soccer team returns home to take on No. 25 Oklahoma State in its only match of the weekend on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
The Texas Tech men’s tennis team will play one last tune-up tournament before ITA Texas Regionals and return to action at the UTSA Fall Cup in San Antonio this weekend.
Keenan Evans and Zach Smith of the Texas Tech men's basketball program became the third pair of teammates to capture All-Big 12 Preseason honors.
The UIL informed the Morton Indians Wednesday that they can play an outlaw Six-man football schedule to close out the season.
