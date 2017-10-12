TxDOT holding public hearing to widen portion of Loop 88 (FM 1585)

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to hold a public hearing tonight on a proposed project to upgrade and widen Loop 88 (FM 1585), from 0.5 miles north of U.S. 62 to 0.5 miles east of U.S. 87 in Lubbock County, Texas.

During the hearing, TxDOT will present proposed plans to convert the existing two lane rural roadway to an access-controlled four-lane divided freeway with frontage roads and ramps. Interchanges will be developed at cross streets and a multi-level interchange is proposed at US 87. The project limits are from 0.5 miles north of US 62 to 0.5 miles east of US 87; a projected length of 12.4 miles.

The proposed project would require approximately 503 acres of additional right of way and includes the acquisition or relocation of 62 commercial and 75 residential properties. Information regarding the state's Relocation Assistance Program, the benefits and services for affected property owner, as well as information about the tentative schedules for right of way acquisition and construction can be obtained from the TxDOT district office at 135 E Slaton Hwy, Lubbock, TX. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses. TxDOT personnel will be on hand at the hearing to answer citizen questions regarding the acquisition process.

The hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2017, at the Lubbock-Cooper Performing Arts Center (PAC), 16302 Loop 493, Lubbock, Texas 79423.

Displays will be available for viewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the formal hearing starting at 6 p.m. The purpose of the hearing is to present the planned improvements and to receive public comment on the proposed project.

