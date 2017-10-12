Men's Tennis returns to action at UTSA Fall Cup

The Battle of the Bands started with over 40 area schools battling for the $3000 Grand Prize. However, several were eliminated through the first round of voting.
The Estacado Matadors (5-1) face Mountain View (2-3) for their final non-district game Thursday night at Lowrey Field at 7 p.m.
The Texas Tech soccer team returns home to take on No. 25 Oklahoma State in its only match of the weekend on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
The Texas Tech men’s tennis team will play one last tune-up tournament before ITA Texas Regionals and return to action at the UTSA Fall Cup in San Antonio this weekend.
Keenan Evans and Zach Smith of the Texas Tech men's basketball program became the third pair of teammates to capture All-Big 12 Preseason honors.
