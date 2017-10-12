Men's Tennis returns to action at UTSA Fall Cup

The Texas Tech men’s tennis team will play one last tune-up tournament before ITA Texas Regionals and return to action at the UTSA Fall Cup in San Antonio this weekend.

The Red Raiders will have Justin Bloss, Jackson Cobb, Pyry Hyrkkönen and Matheus Leite on the court. The three-day event features two rounds of doubles and one round of singles on Friday followed by two singles rounds and one doubles round on Saturday. Texas Tech will meet players from St. Mary’s, UTA and host UTSA. The tournament wraps up with one round of singles and doubles on Sunday.

The quartet has combined for 12 singles wins during the fall season. Most recently, Hyrkkönen posted a 2-1 record in his fall debut at the Rice Invite two weekends ago. Cobb and Leite are tied for the team lead with four doubles victories this fall.

“The guys have a lot more confidence now in their abilities since they’ve been able to get a few tournaments under their belts,” Texas Tech head coach Brett Masi said. “Everything keeps escalating. You really want to see the players take those next steps and do the right things that we’ve been working on in practice. They should feel a lot more comfortable out on the court and not have those nerves that maybe some of them had in the beginning of the fall. The idea is to go on court with the mentality of ‘I’m going to be victories.’ It is little things like that which enable you to have that competitive edge.”

