Texas Tech soccer to host No. 25 OSU in Friday night showdown

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Tech Soccer (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech soccer team returns home to take on No. 25 Oklahoma State in its only match of the weekend on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

Friday’s match between the Red Raiders (8-5-1, 1-3-1) and the Cowgirls (11-2-2, 4-1-0) will also air live on FOX Sports Net, with an online stream available on FOXSportsGo.com & the FOX Sports Go app. Live stats will also be available via TexasTech.Statbroadcast.com.

“We know what we’re up against,” head coach Tom Stone said. “We know these guys have been having a great season. They’re rolling, everything they seem to do works and their postseason is pretty much secured. But in our case, we have a choice to get down about a couple results we didn’t like or just stay the course. So far, the girls have had a great attitude and understand what we have to get done here for the rest of the season.”

For the second-straight season, Tech will host OSU in Lubbock, and will be looking for its first win over the Cowgirls since a 2-0 victory at home on Oct. 26, 2012. Since then, the Red Raiders have only lost twice to OSU and played to a draw in three matches in 2013 (0-0), 2014 (1-1) and 2015 (2-2).

