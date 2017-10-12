Estacado looks for 6th win in a row on Thursday night - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Estacado looks for 6th win in a row on Thursday night

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Estacado Football Estacado Football
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Estacado Matadors (5-1) face Mountain View (2-3) for their final non-district game Thursday night at Lowrey Field at 7 p.m. 

The Matadors have won five games in a row after dropping their first game of the season to Hereford (35-27) and picked up a big road win last Thursday at Shallowater (42-20).

Estacado is clicking on both sides of the ball, however the Matadors defense has shutout two out of the 6 teams they've faced this season.

Last season, the Mats blew out Mountain View (55-0) but Head Coach Marcus Shavers says this is an important game for his team to win right before starting district play next week.

"We want to go and try to go out and play our best brand of football," says Coach Shavers. "We're still in the kind of early stage of building this program and building great habits. It's one of the things that, you know it's easy to get them to come to practice and work hard everyday but once you've won 5 games in a row and you're playing a team that you beat 55-0 a year ago that's kind of been the biggest challenge. We've challenged our kids this week to not prepare for your opponent but to prepare to continue to improve yourself and I don't think we did that completely this week, but I think the last couple of days have been good, so hopefully we go out and preform at the best of our ability." 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Area schools advance in Battle of the Bands Contest

    Area schools advance in Battle of the Bands Contest

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-10-12 23:19:25 GMT
    Battle of the Bands Week 2 Bracket (Source: KCBD Graphic)Battle of the Bands Week 2 Bracket (Source: KCBD Graphic)

    The Battle of the Bands started with over 40 area schools battling for the $3000 Grand Prize.  However, several were eliminated through the first round of voting.

    The Battle of the Bands started with over 40 area schools battling for the $3000 Grand Prize.  However, several were eliminated through the first round of voting.

  • Estacado looks for 6th win in a row on Thursday night

    Estacado looks for 6th win in a row on Thursday night

    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:15:37 GMT
    Estacado FootballEstacado Football

    The Estacado Matadors (5-1) face Mountain View (2-3) for their final non-district game Thursday night at Lowrey Field at 7 p.m. 

    The Estacado Matadors (5-1) face Mountain View (2-3) for their final non-district game Thursday night at Lowrey Field at 7 p.m. 

  • Texas Tech soccer to host No. 25 OSU in Friday night showdown

    Texas Tech soccer to host No. 25 OSU in Friday night showdown

    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:14:21 GMT
    Tech Soccer (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Tech Soccer (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    The Texas Tech soccer team returns home to take on No. 25 Oklahoma State in its only match of the weekend on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

    The Texas Tech soccer team returns home to take on No. 25 Oklahoma State in its only match of the weekend on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

    •   
Powered by Frankly