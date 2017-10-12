Estacado looks for 6th win in a row on Thursday night

The Estacado Matadors (5-1) face Mountain View (2-3) for their final non-district game Thursday night at Lowrey Field at 7 p.m.

The Matadors have won five games in a row after dropping their first game of the season to Hereford (35-27) and picked up a big road win last Thursday at Shallowater (42-20).

Estacado is clicking on both sides of the ball, however the Matadors defense has shutout two out of the 6 teams they've faced this season.

Last season, the Mats blew out Mountain View (55-0) but Head Coach Marcus Shavers says this is an important game for his team to win right before starting district play next week.

"We want to go and try to go out and play our best brand of football," says Coach Shavers. "We're still in the kind of early stage of building this program and building great habits. It's one of the things that, you know it's easy to get them to come to practice and work hard everyday but once you've won 5 games in a row and you're playing a team that you beat 55-0 a year ago that's kind of been the biggest challenge. We've challenged our kids this week to not prepare for your opponent but to prepare to continue to improve yourself and I don't think we did that completely this week, but I think the last couple of days have been good, so hopefully we go out and preform at the best of our ability."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.