Area schools advance in Battle of the Bands Contest - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Area schools advance in Battle of the Bands Contest

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Battle of the Bands Week 2 Bracket (Source: KCBD Graphic) Battle of the Bands Week 2 Bracket (Source: KCBD Graphic)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Battle of the Bands started with over 40 area schools battling for the $3000 Grand Prize.  However, several were eliminated through the first round of voting.

Lubbock Christian advanced to the Sweet 16 getting 53% of the vote at kcbd.com to eliminate Ralls (33%) and Crosbyton (14%)

Two time Contest winner Spur topped Monterey 55% to 45%

Tahoka 89% Post 11%

Lubbock High moves on with 90% over All Saints 8% and Cotton Center 2%

Lubbock Christian, Spur, Tahoka and Lubbock High will need to submit a band video as soon as possible for voting in the round of 16.

Here's who's up for the vote right now on kcbd.com

Olton vs. Shallowater vs. Littlefield

Denver City facing Nazareth

Lamesa against Sundown

Levelland meets SpringLake-Earth and Coronado

1 vote per minute per email is allowed. Voting is open until 3pm next Thursday and I'll have the results Thursday at 6

The Battle of the Bands is sponsored by Sonic and South Plains College.

You can click here to vote now for this week's match-ups.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Area schools advance in Battle of the Bands Contest

    Area schools advance in Battle of the Bands Contest

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-10-12 23:19:25 GMT
    Battle of the Bands Week 2 Bracket (Source: KCBD Graphic)Battle of the Bands Week 2 Bracket (Source: KCBD Graphic)

    The Battle of the Bands started with over 40 area schools battling for the $3000 Grand Prize.  However, several were eliminated through the first round of voting.

    The Battle of the Bands started with over 40 area schools battling for the $3000 Grand Prize.  However, several were eliminated through the first round of voting.

  • Estacado looks for 6th win in a row on Thursday night

    Estacado looks for 6th win in a row on Thursday night

    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:15:37 GMT
    Estacado FootballEstacado Football

    The Estacado Matadors (5-1) face Mountain View (2-3) for their final non-district game Thursday night at Lowrey Field at 7 p.m. 

    The Estacado Matadors (5-1) face Mountain View (2-3) for their final non-district game Thursday night at Lowrey Field at 7 p.m. 

  • Texas Tech soccer to host No. 25 OSU in Friday night showdown

    Texas Tech soccer to host No. 25 OSU in Friday night showdown

    Thursday, October 12 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-10-12 22:14:21 GMT
    Tech Soccer (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)Tech Soccer (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    The Texas Tech soccer team returns home to take on No. 25 Oklahoma State in its only match of the weekend on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

    The Texas Tech soccer team returns home to take on No. 25 Oklahoma State in its only match of the weekend on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

    •   
Powered by Frankly