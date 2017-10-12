Area schools advance in Battle of the Bands Contest

The Battle of the Bands started with over 40 area schools battling for the $3000 Grand Prize. However, several were eliminated through the first round of voting.

Lubbock Christian advanced to the Sweet 16 getting 53% of the vote at kcbd.com to eliminate Ralls (33%) and Crosbyton (14%)

Two time Contest winner Spur topped Monterey 55% to 45%

Tahoka 89% Post 11%

Lubbock High moves on with 90% over All Saints 8% and Cotton Center 2%

Lubbock Christian, Spur, Tahoka and Lubbock High will need to submit a band video as soon as possible for voting in the round of 16.

Here's who's up for the vote right now on kcbd.com

Olton vs. Shallowater vs. Littlefield

Denver City facing Nazareth

Lamesa against Sundown

Levelland meets SpringLake-Earth and Coronado

1 vote per minute per email is allowed. Voting is open until 3pm next Thursday and I'll have the results Thursday at 6

The Battle of the Bands is sponsored by Sonic and South Plains College.

