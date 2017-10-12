Weekend will start like Spring and end like Fall

Looking toward the weekend, afternoon temperatures will range from the 50/60s to the 80s/90s.

Friday and Saturday will be warm with mid 80s Friday and some temps near 90 on Saturday. The next two days will have a mixture of sunshine and south winds. Those south winds will be on the increase Saturday at 15-30 mph.

As the colder air moves into the South Plains, showers and storms will develop along the cold front and move across most of the region late Saturday through Sunday morning. Some of the storms will have the potential to produce some hail, high winds and brief heavy rainfall. Storms will likely be out of the region be early Sunday.

The storms will be followed by colder temps and strong northerly winds throughout the day on Sunday.

By early Monday lows will fall back to the 30s on the South Plains.

