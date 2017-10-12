Never carve a pumpkin with a kitchen knife

People with hearing loss face daunting challenges, but so do those who love them, researchers report.
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States, and routine screenings remain the most reliable way to detect the disease early, a breast cancer expert says.
More "hardcore" smokers than ever are trying to extinguish their bad habit, new research suggests.
How to keep from developing skin cancer should be something all doctors discuss with the parents of their young, fair-skinned patients, suggests the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.
In young people with type 1 diabetes, insulin pump therapy may offer better blood sugar control and fewer complications than daily injections of the vital hormone, new German research suggests.
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.
Childhood obesity has increased more than 10-fold worldwide since 1975, a new study reports.
