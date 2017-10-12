Never carve a pumpkin with a kitchen knife

There's nothing like carving a pumpkin to get into the mood for Halloween.

Look for an inexpensive carving kit that will do the job well.

That's the advice from Dr. Desirae McKee, a Texas Tech Physician who specializes in hand surgery.

She says the number one rule in carving a pumpkin is never use a kitchen knife.

She explains, "The pumpkin rind is so thick that even sharp knives get stuck so they push and they push it into their other hand or they pull it out and catch their other hand on the way out."

She says cheap little Halloween carving kits include a tiny knife with a serrated edge that is much more effective in carving a pumpkin and much less dangerous.

Dr. McKee adds never drink and carve because that's another recipe for disaster.

She says there are a lot of fun ways to decorate pumpkins without a knife that can keep adults and kids out of the emergency room.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.