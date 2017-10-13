Texas Tech Physicians to host free health fair

These therapy pets will be at Saturday's Texas Tech Physicians Health Fair (Source:KCBD)

Free blood pressure, BMI and glucose screenings will be offered at this year's Texas Tech Physicians Health Fair.

There will also be health information available from Texas Tech Physicians - Dermatology, Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Orthapedics, Pediatrics, Surgery and Urology.

This free event for the public, runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 14th at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Academic Classroom Building, 3601 Fourth St. first floor lobby.

Presentations by experts from Texas Tech Physicians will include the following:

9:30 a.m. Pet Therapy-Matt Driskell, Texas Tech Physicians – Surgery

9:30 a.m. Resistance Training Benefit Mimi Zumwalt, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Orthopedic Surgery

9:30 a.m. Recognizing and Understanding MS Dr. Mirla Avila, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Neurology

10 a.m. Geriatric Health John Culberson, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Family Medicine

10:30 a.m. Most Common Eye Disorders Matthew Mahek, O.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Ophthalmology

10:30 a.m. Sleep Hygiene Marina Chavez, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Psychiatry

11 a.m. Vaccines and Diseases: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly Tammy Camp, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Pediatrics

11 a.m. Suicide Ankit Chalia, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Psychiatry

11:30 a.m. Skin Cancer Ashley Sturgeon, M.D., Texas Tech Physicians – Dermatology

For more information, contact Kathleen McPherson at Kathleen.mcpherson@ttuhsc.edu or (806) 743-5637.

