Lubbock man wanted on murder charges arrested in Richardson, TX

A man wanted in connection to a murder after Anthony Domingo was found dead after being stabbed in the chest near the Garden Apartments on Saturday, September 2, 2017 has been captured by police in Richardson, Texas.

Tracy Ware, 45, of Lubbock was contacted by police in a high crime area and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance on October 9, 2017.

He was arrested and charged with second degree manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, failure to ID as a fugitive. He was also arrested on a TDCJ parole violation warrant and a LCSO felony murder warrant.

Dwayne Weston, 44, was arrested on a robbery charge related to the case shortly after the murder, according to LPD.

RELATED STORY: Man identified after found near Garden Apartment

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.