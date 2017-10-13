KCBD INVESTIGATES: Gunshot heard from TTU dorm room hours before fatal shooting

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Sources tell the KCBD Investigates Team Hollis "Reid" Daniels may have fired a gun on campus hours before the fatal shooting of Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Sources said there was a report of a gun fired in Daniels' Talkington Hall dorm room Monday morning.

We know Lubbock police stopped and released Daniels at 1:18 a.m. on Monday.

A shot was heard coming from Daniels' dorm room a couple of hours later. We are told some time after that, a resident reported hearing a shot to police.

That was the call or one of the calls that prompted the welfare check.

Sources tell the KCBD Investigates Team, when officers entered Daniels' dorm room, they found an airsoft or pellet gun, as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia.

That is when officers took Daniels into custody.

The shot that killed East was reported at 7:45 p.m.

In the course of this murder investigation, sources tell the KCBD Investigates Team, officers returned to Daniels' dorm room where they discovered a bullet in the wall and a .45 shell casing.

We have asked Texas Tech about this reported dorm room shooting.

Chris Cook, Director of Communications for the university, sent us this statement, "Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we will not have a response until the appropriate time."

