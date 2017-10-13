Police continue search for vehicles, drivers in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department continue their search for a dark colored passenger car that struck a pedestrian in the early morning hours of September 17, 2017.

Through the investigation, investigators were able to obtain video of the fatal hit and run that killed 43-year-old Lashone Markeei Wilson.

Police say the video shows a dark colored pickup truck dropped the victim off at 2:05 a.m. in the area of 2900 Avenue A. The pickup truck leaves and Wilson begins to walk northbound on Avenue A.

One minute later, the video shows a dark colored passenger car traveling northbound strike Wilson and keep driving. Over the next ten minutes, nine other vehicles are seen traveling northbound near the victim. Evidence indicates one of those nine vehicles struck Wilson who was lying in the right lane near the rail road tracks.

A 10th vehicle passed the victim and stopped to call 911 at approximately 2:15 a.m. The caller remained on the scene and investigators concluded that car was not involved.

At this time, the driver of the pickup truck who dropped off the victim has not been identified. Investigators would like to speak to that individual as well as any other drivers who may have driven in this area between 2:05 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Investigators are still working to determine the possible make and model of the dark colored car that struck Wilson. That car will have significant windshield damage.

Anyone with information on this fatal hit and run is asked to contact the Lubbock Police Department. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000 and they may be eligible for a cash reward.

