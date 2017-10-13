FULL VIDEO: Memorial service, funeral held for slain Tech PD Officer

Memorial services and the funeral for Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. were held in El Paso on Tuesday.

A rosary was held at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, 10 a.m. CST at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, located at 8011 Williamette in El Paso. The rosary was for family and law enforcement personnel only.

A public memorial service was held at 12 p.m. Mountain Time, 1 p.m. CST in the Abraham Chavez Theatre, at 1 Civic Center Plaza.

Here in Lubbock, Jones AT&T Stadium will stay lit up in blue through Officer East's internment on Tuesday.

Several officers from the Lubbock area attended the services in El Paso.

LPD's honor guard left Monday morning to represent the Lubbock Police Department and ten LPD officers have volunteered time to cover shifts for the Texas Tech Police Department so those officers can attend the funeral and say goodbye to an officer they worked closely with.

East was shot and killed on Monday, Oct. 9.

