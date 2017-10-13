Memorial service, funeral set for slain Tech PD Officer, Tuesday morning in El Paso

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador says the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment.".
While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.
While the danger from the deadliest, most destructive cluster of blazes in California history was far from over, the smoky skies started to clear in some places.
Construction workers finally heard his cries for help and called rescuers.
Construction workers finally heard his cries for help and called rescuers.
Memorial services and the funeral for Floyd East Jr., the Texas Tech police officer who was shot and killed on Monday, Oct. 9, will be held in El Paso on Tuesday.
Memorial services and the funeral for Floyd East Jr., the Texas Tech police officer who was shot and killed on Monday, Oct. 9, will be held in El Paso on Tuesday.