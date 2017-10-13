Memorial service, funeral set for slain Tech PD Officer, Tuesday morning in El Paso

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Memorial services and the funeral for Texas Tech police officer Floyd East Jr. will be held in El Paso on Tuesday.

A rosary will be held at 9 a.m. Mountain Time at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, located at 8011 Williamette in El Paso. The rosary is intended for family and law enforcement personnel only.

A public memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Abraham Chavez Theatre, at 1 Civic Center Plaza.

Here in Lubbock, Jones AT&T Stadium will stay lit up in blue through Officer East's internment on Tuesday.

Several officers from the Lubbock area will be attending the services in El Paso.

LPD's honor guard left Monday morning to represent the Lubbock Police Department and ten LPD officers have volunteered time to cover shifts for the Texas Tech Police Department so those officers can attend the funeral and say goodbye to an officer they worked closely with.

East was shot and killed on Monday, Oct. 9.

