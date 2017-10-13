Procession, funeral set for slain Tech PD Officer

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A funeral procession for Floyd East Jr., the Texas Tech police officer who was killed on Monday, will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The procession will depart from Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery, located at 5740 W. 19th St., according to a Tech news release. It will end at Lubbock Aero, located at 6304 N. Cedar Ave.

The procession will go down east 19th Street to East Loop 289, follow East Loop 289 north and turn right onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A plane will carry East to El Paso, where he is from, for a memorial service and funeral, both of which are set to take place Tuesday.

A rosary will be hosted at 9 a.m. mountain time on Tuesday at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, located at 8011 Williamette in El Paso. The rosary is intended for family and law enforcement personnel only.

Afterward a public memorial service will be hosted at 11:30 a.m. in the Abraham Chavez Theatre, at 1 Civic Center Plaza.

