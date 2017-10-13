Tech athletics to wear gear honoring Floyd East Jr.

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Various Texas Tech Athletic teams will be wearing

special gear to honor Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr.

The football team will wear a helmet sticker as they travel to play West Virginia for its sixth game of the 2017 season, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The sticker will be in the shape of a black ribbon with East's name written in a blue backdrop.

#TexasTech will wear a special arm band and blue shoe laces to honor Officer Floyd East Jr. in tomorrow's match vs. TCU. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/KetgWUlK4U — TexasTech Volleyball (@TexasTechVB) October 13, 2017

That will also be worn for the game against Iowa State on Oct. 21.

Both the soccer and volleyball programs will wear armbands with a black ribbon on them for its games over the weekend. Tech Soccer will play at 7 p.m. on Friday at the John Walker Soccer Complex against Oklahoma State and volleyball will play at 1 p.m. Saturday in the United Supermarkets Arena.

#TexasTech will honor Officer Floyd East Jr. by wearing this armband during tonight's match vs. OSU. pic.twitter.com/y0Uq4DevDG — Texas Tech Soccer (@TexasTechSoccer) October 13, 2017

The teams will also observe moments of silence before each game begins.

