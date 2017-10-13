Shimonek added to Manning Award Watch List

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores:
Here's Pete with your high school football scores for Thursday night, Week 7.
The Battle of the Bands started with over 40 area schools battling for the $3000 Grand Prize. However, several were eliminated through the first round of voting.
The Estacado Matadors (5-1) face Mountain View (2-3) for their final non-district game Thursday night at Lowrey Field at 7 p.m.
The Texas Tech soccer team returns home to take on No. 25 Oklahoma State in its only match of the weekend on Friday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
