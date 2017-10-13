Shimonek added to Manning Award Watch List

Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek was added to the watch list for the Manning Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate signal caller.

This is the fourth watch to include Shimonek this year as he is already a candidate for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the Maxwell Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Shimonek, a native of Mildred, is among the nation’s top quarterbacks this season as he has thrown for 1,811 yards and 14 touchdowns entering Saturday’s road contest at West Virginia. He is completing an impressive 71.8 percent of his passes while throwing just three interceptions over his nearly 200 attempts.

Shimonek heads to Morgantown ranked third nationally in passing yards per game as he is averaging 362.2 yards each Saturday through the air. Shimonek is also third for completion percentage (71.8), fourth in completions per game (28.0), seventh in passing efficiency (170.4) and passing yards (1,811), eighth in total offense per game (348.4) and 11th for both passing touchdowns (14) and yards per pass attempt (9.29).

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in the balloting.

Ten finalists will be determined by a selected panel of national media covering college football, as well as each of the Mannings. That list will be released on Nov. 30 and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Shimonek will look to lead the Red Raiders to their second Big 12 victory of the season Saturday when Tech travels to West Virginia. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT with television coverage provided nationally on ESPNU.

