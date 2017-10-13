End Zone Scores: 10/13 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 10/13

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores: 

Sundown        
Abernathy         

Smyer        
Bovina         

Denver City        
Brownfield         

Lockney        
Clarendon         

Idalou        
Colorado City         

Lake View 6        
Coronado 63        

Ralls        
Crosbyton         

Plainview        
Dumas         

Sudan        
Farwell         

Hale Center        
Floydada         

Nazareth        
Happy         

Ira        
Hermleigh         

Whitharral        
Kress         

Fort Stockton        
Lamesa         

Cotton Center        
Lazbuddie         

Lubbock High        
Lubbock Cooper         

Lorenzo        
Lubbock Titans         

Motley County        
Meadow         

Abilene Cooper        
Monterey         

Olton        
New Deal         

Anton        
New Home         

Klondike        
O'Donnell         

Seminole        
Pecos         

Hamlin        
Plains         

All Saints        
Plainview Christian         

Friona        
River Road         

Grady        
Sands         

Tahoka        
Seagraves         

Littlefield        
Shallowater         

Wilson        
Silverton         

Muleshoe        
Slaton         

Big Spring        
Snyder         

Hart        
Southland         

Ropes        
Spur         

Jayton        
Trent         

Midland Trinity        
Trinity Christian         

Guthrie    6    
Valley    52    

Loop 8       
Wellman-Union 77        

White Deer 54       
Whiteface 0

