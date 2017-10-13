Teen starts blue out the Jones petition in honor of Officer East

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

A Texas Tech supporter is hoping for 60,000 fans cheering on the red raiders, but not in red and black.

15-year-old Ryan Smith has started an online petition for Tech football fans to wear blue on Oct. 21 the homecoming game against Iowa State.

“It’s going to show that we’re united all together in support of our local law enforcement and law enforcement all over the country," Smith said. "I feel like it could really make news that Lubbock is a place for love even after something like this happened."

So far, the petition has more than 8,000 signatures.

“I don’t want people to stop signing signatures until we get this an official blue out by Texas Tech because I just want it to reach more and more people,” Smith said.

But even if it isn’t given the official word,Ryan still hopes everyone will wear some type of blue.

“It does not mean that the viewers at home and sitting on their couches cant wear blue to the Texas Tech game in support of our officer and our local law enforcement and just our first responders all across the globe.”

Ryan hopes for something like the white out game when the Red Raiders played the Arizona Sun devils, but with a deeper, blue meaning.

“If I see everyone wearing blue in Jones AT&T Stadium I think I’m going to just bawl… that would definitely send chills and be something cool to see,” said Ryan.

To sign the petition you can go to: https://www.change.org/p/you-tech-fans-blue-out-the-jones-v-s-isu/fbog/777834814?recruiter=777834814&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_for_starters_page

