Route of Officer East's procession changed again - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Route of Officer East's procession changed again

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

From Memorial Circle Tuesday evening (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) From Memorial Circle Tuesday evening (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. (Source: Officer Down Memorial Page) Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. (Source: Officer Down Memorial Page)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

12:37 p.m.

Another change has been made in the route of Floyd East Jr's funeral procession on Saturday. 

Instead of going west on 19th Street the procession will go north on Frankford to the Loop. 

10:54 a.m.

A correction has been made in the route Floyd East Jr's funeral procession will travel on Saturday.

The change will no longer take him through east 19th Street, but through West Loop 289 and go around the North Loop.

They will exit off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard then travel north through Regis Street toward the airport. 

The procession is still set to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, beginning at Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery at 5740 W. 19th St. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Pro-Trump states most affected by his health care decision

    Pro-Trump states most affected by his health care decision

    Saturday, October 14 2017 9:56 AM EDT2017-10-14 13:56:36 GMT
    Saturday, October 14 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-10-14 18:57:42 GMT

    President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.

    President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.

  • Gusty winds fan California wildfires, force more evacuations

    Gusty winds fan California wildfires, force more evacuations

    Saturday, October 14 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-10-14 07:16:39 GMT
    Saturday, October 14 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-10-14 18:57:39 GMT

    Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.

    Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.

  • Trump's blow to 'Obamacare' jolts health consumers, politics

    Trump's blow to 'Obamacare' jolts health consumers, politics

    Friday, October 13 2017 4:25 AM EDT2017-10-13 08:25:58 GMT
    Saturday, October 14 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-10-14 18:57:18 GMT

    President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.

    President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.

    •   
Powered by Frankly