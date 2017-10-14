Route of Officer East's procession changed again

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

12:37 p.m.

Another change has been made in the route of Floyd East Jr's funeral procession on Saturday.

Instead of going west on 19th Street the procession will go north on Frankford to the Loop.

10:54 a.m.

A correction has been made in the route Floyd East Jr's funeral procession will travel on Saturday.

The change will no longer take him through east 19th Street, but through West Loop 289 and go around the North Loop.

They will exit off of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard then travel north through Regis Street toward the airport.

The procession is still set to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, beginning at Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery at 5740 W. 19th St.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.