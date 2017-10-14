Tech up 35-32 in fourth quarter

The Red Raiders are hoping for another conference win to continue the season as they take on West Virginia on their home turf.

Texas Tech is 1-1 in conference play and 4-1 overall and have a good chance at winning Saturday's contest.

Within the first three minutes of the game Tech was able to run a touchdown in, but West Virginia was able to quickly clap back tying up the game.

With about eight minutes left in the quarter, Tech Quarterback Nic Shimonek was able to pass to Dylan Cantrell for a Red Raider touchdown. West Virginia attempted another trip to the end zone but were cut short, forcing a successful 42-yard field goal.

In the second quarter Shimonek was able to throw in another touchdown pass this time to Keke Coutee, but at the expense of a flag. The Red Raiders were still able to bring up the score to 21.

West Virginia was able to make another appearance in the end zone about seven minutes before the half, running it in to give them 17. But after getting the ball back and faking a field goal attempt, Tech made a risky 53-yard pass to T.J. Vasher resulting in another touchdown.

After halftime Tre King was able to run in a touchdown for Tech with nine minutes left in the quarter. After a series of flags on Tech, West Virginia was able to make it down the field to throw in a touchdown bringing them up to 24.

The first touchdown of the fourth quarter was made by West Virginia. They were able to up their score by completing a two-point conversion.

