Wayland Baptist loses to Southwestern Assemblies of God

Ross Bowers did an acrobatic flip into the end zone to cap a touchdown run for California and the Golden Bears used a dominant defensive performance to stun No. 8 Washington State 37-3 for their first win in 14 years against a top 10 team.
Dallas Keuchel dominated the Yankees again, striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings to lead the Houston Astros over New York 2-1 in the AL Championship Series opener.
Eric Dungey threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, Cole Murphy kicked a tiebreaking field goal in the fourth quarter, and Syracuse stunned No. 2 Clemson 27-24.
For the first time in four Central States Football League games for Southwestern Assemblies of God, Wayland Baptist was able to score more than seven points against the Lions. In fact, the Pioneers put up 31 points.
No. 24 Texas Tech (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) came up short in Morgantown after West Virginia (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.