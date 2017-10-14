Wayland Baptist loses to Southwestern Assemblies of God - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Wayland Baptist loses to Southwestern Assemblies of God

WAXAHACHIE – For the first time in four Central States Football League games for Southwestern Assemblies of God, Wayland Baptist was able to score more than seven points against the Lions. In fact, the Pioneers put up 31 points.

Still, that wasn’t nearly enough as No. 22 SAGU raced to a big early lead before Wayland fought from behind to make it interesting, ultimately falling, 63-31.

The Lions (5-1, 4-0 CSFL) scored the first 28 points of the game and led 42-3 early in the third quarter before Wayland (2-5, 2-3) came charging from behind. The Pioneers scored touchdowns on four straight possessions to pull to within 49-31 with seven minutes left.

The WBU defense got another stop, but a punt pinned the Pioneers on their own 4-yard line. Then, when Wayland went for it on 4th-and-2 from the 12 and came up short, SAGU was able to punch it in to finalize the score.

The Pioneers were hurt by five turnovers – three interceptions, a fumble and a blocked punt – as well as nine penalties.
Wayland ended with 485 yards compared to SAGU’s 509. The Pioneers got 258 yards on the ground with Michael Romero (16-154) and Jerrell Peterson (20-136) both going over the century mark. Peterson scored on a 62-yard run.

Senior Jeremiah Eaton ended with seven receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns, 64 and 17 yards from freshman quarterback Danny Campos, who also had a 6-yard scoring toss to John Castro. In his second start, Campos, who was sacked five times, completed 15-of-32 passes for 227 yards.

Daniel Martinez got the scoring going for Wayland with a 51-yard field goal. 

Michael Nealy led the Pioneer defense with eight solo tackles.

The Pioneers return home for their next game at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 against Bacone (2-5, 2-3), which knocked off first-year Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth today, 33-18.

